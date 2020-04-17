Joyce M Ortiz, age 89, passed away April 14, 2020. A longtime resident of Carter Lake, Iowa, Joyce was born in Sioux City, Iowa, on April 1, 1931, to the late Howard McNary and Marie Hall Ray. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Donald H. Ortiz; daughter, Carol Ortiz; brother, Donald McNary; and sister, Carol Buda. Joyce is survived by her daughter, Jeana Robinson; son, Ted Ortiz (Kristy); daughter, Tessa Ortiz; sisters, Jean Valasek (Frank), Norma Luckey, and Gerry Nichols; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren. The Family requests memorials be directed to the Smile Train.

