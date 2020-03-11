Richard S. "Dick" Osborn

Richard S. "Dick" Osborn, age 84, passed away March 8, 2020, at Fox Run.

Dick was born in Council Bluffs, on June 27, 1935, to Marvin and Jeanette (Kane) Osborn, and attended Thomas Jefferson High School. He was employed by Kimball and O'keefe Elevator Companies, and later for the State of Iowa, as an Elevator and Amusement Ride Inspector.

He is preceded by his parents; wives, Carlene (Kramer) Osborn, and Delores (Pedersen) Osborn; brother, William Osborn. Dick is survived by four children and their spouses, Scott (Marla Conley) Osborn, Mike (Cindy) Osborn, Jeff (June) Osborn; daughter, Kathy (Sandy) Andrews; 12 grandchildren; his 13 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Diane Enoch Hector).

Visitation, Sunday, 2 to 3:30 p.m., followed by a memorial service, at 3:30 p.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Private inurnment, at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials to the Fish and Game Club and Diabetes Association.

Service information

Mar 15
Visitation
Sunday, March 15, 2020
2:00PM-3:30PM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Mar 15
Memorial Service
Sunday, March 15, 2020
3:30PM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
