Richard S. "Dick" Osborn
Richard S. "Dick" Osborn, age 84, passed away March 8, 2020, at Fox Run.
Dick was born in Council Bluffs, on June 27, 1935, to Marvin and Jeanette (Kane) Osborn, and attended Thomas Jefferson High School. He was employed by Kimball and O'keefe Elevator Companies, and later for the State of Iowa, as an Elevator and Amusement Ride Inspector.
He is preceded by his parents; wives, Carlene (Kramer) Osborn, and Delores (Pedersen) Osborn; brother, William Osborn. Dick is survived by four children and their spouses, Scott (Marla Conley) Osborn, Mike (Cindy) Osborn, Jeff (June) Osborn; daughter, Kathy (Sandy) Andrews; 12 grandchildren; his 13 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Diane Enoch Hector).
Visitation, Sunday, 2 to 3:30 p.m., followed by a memorial service, at 3:30 p.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Private inurnment, at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials to the Fish and Game Club and Diabetes Association.
