Roy W.
Osborne, II
Roy W. Osborne, II, age 73, of Council Bluffs, passed away January 22, 2020, at his home.
Roy was born September 24, 1946, in Shenandoah, Iowa, to the late Howard and Nina (Hays) Osborne. He graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1964 and earned his degree in electronics from IWCC. Roy married Diane Richwine on February 24, 2001. He was a press operator and the owner of Osborne Printing.
Roy is survived by wife of 18 years, Diane Osborne, of Council Bluffs; brothers, Robert (Dayna) Osborne, of Kirkwood, Mo., Patrick (Linda) Osborne, of Omaha, Neb.; sister, Polly (Charles) Ray, of Cabot, Ark.; 7 nieces and 13 nephews.
Roy has been cremated and services will be held in May. The family will direct memorial contributions.
