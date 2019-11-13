Lita Mae
(Davis) Osier
Lita Mae (Davis) Osier, passed away November 6, 2019, in Council Bluffs.
Lita was born in Los Angeles, Calif., to Otho and Margaret Davis on April 8, 1935. After the end of World War II, the family moved to Wellington, Kan., where she graduated from high school. She attended Texas Christian University for Religious Studies. While there, she met Walter R. Grimes. They married in 1953 and had 3 children. Walter was a minister and the family lived in Denver, Colo., Des Moines, Iowa and Boone, Iowa. They later divorced and Lita married John Meyer (deceased) and Ron Osier (deceased). Lita completed her teaching certificate and taught Kindergarten in Pilot Mound, Iowa, and later for many years in Norwalk, Iowa, where she had relocated. After retiring, Lita moved to Council Bluffs to be closer to her children and was an award-winning member of the Iris Society and Red Hat Society. She was an active member of the Council Bluffs Senior Center and also traveled extensively, visiting Europe, Israel and many parts of the U.S., including Alaska.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and daughter, Barbara.
She is survived by her sister, Ruth Davis; her daughters, Diane (Claes) Jonasson and Deborah (David) Kendall; granddaughters, Elizabeth (David) Weisser, Rachel Kendall, and Stephanie Jonasson; and great-grandchildren, Lilly, Drew, and Mia.
Memorial service, Saturday, 2 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Refreshments will follow in the Cutler-O'Neill Community Room.
Memorial contributions will be directed by the family.
The family would like to express our sincere thanks to Bethany Lutheran Home for their extraordinary care of our mother.
