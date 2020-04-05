Laurie A. (Neilsen) Pace, age 60, passed away peacefully at her home in Underwood, Iowa, surrounded by her family after a heroic and courageous 30 year battle against Multiple Sclerosis. She was born in Council Bluffs, on January 21, 1960, to Jim and Dagmar Neilsen. Laurie graduated from Lewis Central with the Class of 1978. She was a graduate of Iowa Western Community College as a surgical assistant, and worked many years as a phlebotomist in a variety of medical facilities, the last being Creighton University Hospital, from which she resigned in 1996 due to complications of her MS. She married Lonnie Pace, on July 16, 1994, and they had 25 wonderful and loving years together before God called her home. Laurie and Lonnie's greatest achievement was the successful blending of their two families, creating a loving and caring family of four daughters. Though Laurie spent almost half her life challenged by the cruel ravages of MS on her physical body, she never let her disease define her, stop her sense of fun, her ability to laugh at herself, her courage, nor her ability to make everyone she spoke with feel like they were the complete center of her attention. Laurie loved watching the many different species of birds and wild animals that visited her beautiful backyard, bird and animal sanctuary that enjoyed and depended on the many bird feeders, bird baths and feeding stations that filled her yard. She loved hummingbirds, too, and delighted in their semi-annual migratory visits. Besides meeting all of her previously departed and much loved cats and dogs at the Rainbow Bridge, Laurie was welcomed into Heaven by her father, Jim Neilsen; and her baby sister, Lynn Neilsen. Laurie is survived by her devoted husband of 25 years, Lonnie Pace, of Underwood; four loving daughters. Jessica Burck (Michael Fields), of Council Bluffs, Kris (Corey) Krupka, of Underwood, Jen (Kevin) Mrsny, of Omaha, Neb., Shannon Murphy (Rod Oliver), of Council Bluffs; two grandchildren, Logan and Alex Kimball, of Underwood; mother, Dagmar Neilsen, of Council Bluffs; sisters, Lisa (David) Jaskey, of Arkadelphia, Ark., and Jamie (Donnie) Biggs, of St. George, Utah. There will be a private graveside service for immediate family. A Celebration of Life service is planned for a future date, to be determined at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to the family.
+1
+1
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
MOST POPULAR
-
Local restaurant owner arrested on sex abuse charges
-
Council Bluffs Schools announce some administration changes
-
Editorial: Time to shut Iowa, Nebraska down — Reynolds and Ricketts should issue stay-at-home orders for their states to stem the growing spread of COVID-19
-
Beaver chews tree, causes more than 4,000 Pottawattamie County customers to lose power
-
Pottawattamie County reports fourth COVID-19 case
Funeral Homes
For more than a century, the Cutler, O'Neill, Meyer and Woodring families have been that special friend in southwest Iowa when your famil…
Featuring: Southwest Iowa's only on-site crematory 3 equal size chapels On-site lunch and reception area Nearly 90 off-street parking spots
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Enter Your Pooch Into Our Mutt Madness And You Could Win A $250 Visa Gift Card To Spoil Your Winning Doggie Or Yourself!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.