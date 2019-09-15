Darrel L. Palser
Darrel L. Palser, age 77, passed away September 10, 2019.
He was born in North Loup, Neb., on November 24, 1941, to the late George and Exie (Timson) Palser.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gene Palser.
Darrel is survived by his wife of 54 years, Christinia Palser; children, John Ashton Palser, II (Stacia), Stephanie Palser (Doug Hansman); sisters, Janice Irvin and Mary Sue Reents (Jim); grandchildren, Harrison and Claire Palser; a host of other family and friends.
Funeral service is 2 p.m., on Monday, September 16, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Visitation will be during the hour prior to the service. Interment is in the Hastings, Iowa Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.
