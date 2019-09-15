Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR... MISSOURI RIVER AT PLATTSMOUTH AFFECTING MILLS AND CASS COUNTIES. ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR... MISSOURI RIVER AT DECATUR AFFECTING MONONA...BURT AND THURSTON COUNTIES. MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES. MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY COUNTIES. MISSOURI RIVER AT NEBRASKA CITY AFFECTING FREMONT AND OTOE COUNTIES. MISSOURI RIVER AT BROWNVILLE AFFECTING ATCHISON AND NEMAHA COUNTIES. MISSOURI RIVER AT RULO AFFECTING HOLT AND RICHARDSON COUNTIES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY. TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN! ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT: HTTP://WWW.WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=OAX && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR. * FROM SUNDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED. * AT 8:00 PM SATURDAY THE STAGE WAS 24.9 FEET...OR 1.6 FEET BELOW FLOOD STAGE. * FLOOD STAGE IS 26.5 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY LATE TOMORROW EVENING AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 29.1 FEET BY EARLY THURSDAY MORNING. &&