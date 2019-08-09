Mary Lou Patten
Mary Lou Patten, age 89, passed away August 4, 2019, at Fox Run.
Mary was born, December 25, 1929, in Portsmouth, Iowa, to Peter and Elizabeth Clark Wehr and graduated from St. Boniface High School in Westpahlia, Iowa. She married Harold Patten on October 4, 1948, in Westphalia and were blessed with son, Larry. Mary worked as a cosmetologist at Barnes and for D's Beauty Den for many years.
She was an active member of Corpus Christi Church and was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold on April 17, 2019; siblings, Joseph Wehr, Darlene Weiser, Therese Stracke, Don Wehr, and Doris Orr.
Survivors include son, Larry and wife Robin, of Council Bluffs; grandchildren, Michael Patten and wife Tara, David Patten, Jill Petersen and husband Derek, Robert Jenkins, Jr; 7 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; sister, Maxine Brue; nieces and nephews.
Recitation of the Rosary, Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 6 p.m., followed by visitation until 8 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial, Wednesday, August 14, 2019, 10 a.m., at Corpus Christi-Queen of Apostles Church. Interment, St. Joseph Cemetery, followed by a luncheon back at church. Memorials are suggested to Corpus Christi-Queen of Apostles Church.
