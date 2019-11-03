Deborah Ann (Knickerbocker) Pauley
Deborah Ann (Knickerbocker) Pauley, age 68, passed away on October 31, 2019.
She was born on June 16, 1951, to the late Donald and Margaret (Buchanan) Knicker-bocker in Falls City, Neb.
Deborah was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her daughter, Janette Banks (Jason); grandson, Seth Banks; brothers, John Knickerbocker (Cindy) and Joseph Knickerbocker (Beth); eight nephews; one niece and countless friends who loved her very much.
Memorial Prayer Service is Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at 3 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Family and friends gathering will follow till 5 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.