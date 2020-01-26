Steven R. Pedersen

Steven R. Pedersen, age 67, of Council Bluffs, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Bethany Lutheran Home. He was born June 8, 1952, in Manning, Iowa, to the late Leslie and Ethel (Reisland) Pedersen. Steven worked as a Book Finder for the UNO library.

Steven is survived by son, Matthew Pedersen; daughter, Jennifer; grandchildren; brothers, Ray and Judy Pedersen, Norman Pedersen, Les Pedersen; sister, Gladys and Ken Lane, all of Council Bluffs; nieces; nephews; and other relatives.

Visitation with family on Monday, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Maher Funeral Home. Funeral service on Tuesday, at 1 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial, Memorial Park Cemetery. Family will Direct Memorials.

Service information

Jan 27
Visitation
Monday, January 27, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Maher Funeral Home
121 South 7th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
Jan 28
Service
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
1:00PM
Maher Funeral Home
121 South 7th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
