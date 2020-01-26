Steven R. Pedersen
Steven R. Pedersen, age 67, of Council Bluffs, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Bethany Lutheran Home. He was born June 8, 1952, in Manning, Iowa, to the late Leslie and Ethel (Reisland) Pedersen. Steven worked as a Book Finder for the UNO library.
Steven is survived by son, Matthew Pedersen; daughter, Jennifer; grandchildren; brothers, Ray and Judy Pedersen, Norman Pedersen, Les Pedersen; sister, Gladys and Ken Lane, all of Council Bluffs; nieces; nephews; and other relatives.
Visitation with family on Monday, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Maher Funeral Home. Funeral service on Tuesday, at 1 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial, Memorial Park Cemetery. Family will Direct Memorials.
