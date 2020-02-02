Pauline Perry
Pauline Perry, age 87, passed away January 31, 2020.
She was born in rural Mills County, Iowa, on October 29, 1932, to the late Theodore and Bernice (Anglin) Shook. Pauline graduated from Henderson Consolidated Schools with the class of 1949 and retired from Campbell Soup.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dean Perry; brother and sister-in-law, LeRoy and Faye Shook; brother-in-law, Gordon Frink.
Pauline is survived by her children, Brenda Perry and Brian Perry (Susan); sister, Barbara Frink; 5 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; special friend, Jeannie Bates; a host of other family and friends.
Funeral service is 1 p.m., Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Visitation will be during the hour prior to the service. Interment is in the Emerson, Iowa Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Emerson Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.