Dale Richard Peters, son of Allan and Jeannette (Schaaf) Peters, was born on September 26, 1944, in Council Bluffs. Dale was raised in Walnut, Iowa, where he was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Church of Avoca, Iowa. He graduated from Walnut High School with the class of 1962. Throughout the years, Dale worked for Brown's Shoe Store, Wilson Concrete, was owner and operator of Center Shoe Repair, at the Center Mall, and had retired from Builders Supply Company. Dale passed peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020 in Omaha, Neb., having attained the age of 75. He was preceded in death by his father, Allan Peters; step-father, Curtis Maassen; sister, Beverly Ridnour; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is survived by mother, Jeannette Maassen; nephew, Rob Ridnour (Julie and Brady Ridnour); niece, Stacy McIlnay (Tyler Ridnour and Todd Larsen); brother-in-law, Dennis Ridnour (Chris); aunt, Carolee Rock; cousin, Kim Carlson and family; and cousin, Mark Rock and family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

