Dale Richard Peters, son of Allan and Jeannette (Schaaf) Peters, was born on September 26, 1944, in Council Bluffs. Dale was raised in Walnut, Iowa, where he was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Church of Avoca, Iowa. He graduated from Walnut High School with the class of 1962. Throughout the years, Dale worked for Brown's Shoe Store, Wilson Concrete, was owner and operator of Center Shoe Repair, at the Center Mall, and had retired from Builders Supply Company. Dale passed peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020 in Omaha, Neb., having attained the age of 75. He was preceded in death by his father, Allan Peters; step-father, Curtis Maassen; sister, Beverly Ridnour; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is survived by mother, Jeannette Maassen; nephew, Rob Ridnour (Julie and Brady Ridnour); niece, Stacy McIlnay (Tyler Ridnour and Todd Larsen); brother-in-law, Dennis Ridnour (Chris); aunt, Carolee Rock; cousin, Kim Carlson and family; and cousin, Mark Rock and family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
MOST POPULAR
-
Gov. Reynolds orders schools closed through end of school year
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
Brownfield, Quintin
-
Two Council Bluffs Tyson Foods employees test positive for COVID-19; Iowa announces 191 new COVID-19 cases, four additional deaths
-
Council Bluffs Recycling Center open for business; museum, library and farmers market plan June openings
Funeral Homes
For more than a century, the Cutler, O'Neill, Meyer and Woodring families have been that special friend in southwest Iowa when your famil…
Featuring: Southwest Iowa's only on-site crematory 3 equal size chapels On-site lunch and reception area Nearly 90 off-street parking spots
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Enter Your Pooch Into Our Mutt Madness And You Could Win A $250 Visa Gift Card To Spoil Your Winning Doggie Or Yourself!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.