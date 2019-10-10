Lue E. Peters
Lue E. Peters, 92, died at Bethany Lutheran Home, on October 8, 2019.
Mrs. Peters was born in Persia, Iowa, and lived in Council Bluffs since 1942. She was a 1944 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School, and a member of New Horizon Presbyterian Church. She and her late husband (Jack L. Peters) were married 66 years.
Survivors include her 2 sons, Dr. Mark L. Peters, of Castle Rock, Colo., and David J. Peters, of Council Bluffs; and her sister, Alma Girton, of Sand Point, Idaho.
Private memorial services will be held after cremation. Memorials are suggested to New Horizon Presbyterian Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.