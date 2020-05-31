Lorine L. Petersen, age 98, passed away May 30, 2020. She was born in Council Bluffs, on March 12, 1922, to the late Albert and Olga (Jorgensen) Peters. Lorine graduated from Missouri Valley High School and retired from Iowa Western Community College. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Petersen; sons, Kenny and Sammy Petersen; brothers, Wallace and Eldred Peters. Lorine is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sandy and Edward "Bucky" Collier; 6 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Family and friends will gather for a visitation on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, from 1 to 2 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Cortege will leave at 2 p.m. for a graveside service in the Grange Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.
Service information
1:00PM-2:00PM
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
2:00PM
32548 - 210th Street
Missouri Valley , IA 51555
