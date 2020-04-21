JoAnn C. Peterson, age 75, passed away April 19, 2020. She was born in Harlan, Iowa, on January 13, 1945, to the late Laverna J. and Cunigunda H. (Sandbothe) Pauley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jim Thiessen. JoAnn is survived by her husband of 57 years, John Peterson; daughters, Donna Peterson, Rhonda Kohl (Frank), Jody Grosvenor (Scott); grandchildren, Rachel Rider (Andy), Josh Grosvenor (Allison), Adam Dietrick (Danae Topalian); great-grandchildren, Pearl Grosvenor, Olivia Rider and Hatley Topalian; brother, Ed Thiessen (Cindy); a host of other family and friends. Open viewing and visitation, Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Private graveside service will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Promise for Paws.
