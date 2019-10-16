Mary Lou Pfeiffer
Mary Lou Pfeiffer, age 78, of Council Bluffs, passed away October 13, 2019, at Northcrest Care Center.
Mary Lou was born on December 21, 1940, in Norfolk, Neb., to the late Milen and Gladys (O'Connor) Knotek. She attended school in Council Bluffs and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1958. Mary Lou went on to become a registered nurse after graduating from St. Catherine's School of Nursing in Omaha, Neb., in 1961. To fulfill her love of family, she married Robert Klesath in 1959. To this union, 4 children were born, Teri, Bobby, Debbie, and Jeff. They became the light of her life. Her continuous outpouring of love and acceptance displayed her intense desire to be a great mother.
In 1979, she married her eternal love Bill Pfeiffer. Through this union, Mary Lou was blessed with the addition of 3 children, Billy, Julie and Erin. Mary Lou fulfilled her dedication to serving people as a nurse by working 40 years at Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs and Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, Neb. She retired from Mercy Hospital in 2004. She attended St. Patrick's Catholic Church; member of the choir, Altar Society and served the church as prayer chain leader.
In addition to her parents, Mary Lou was preceded in death by her stepson, William J. Pfeiffer, Jr.; son-in-law, Robert Regan; and brother, Bill Knotek.
Mary Lou is survived by her husband of 40 years, William J. Pfeiffer, Sr.; daughters, Teri (Bill Simmons) Regan, all of Council Bluffs, Debbie (Dennis) Wademan, of Gering, Neb.; sons, Robert Klesath, of McKinney, Texas, Jeff (Michelle) Klesath, of Kearney; stepdaughters, Julie Cohen, Erin (Derric) Swinfard, all of Riverside, Calif.; 10 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; sister, Sharon Curry, of Natick, Mass.; brothers, Larry (Maryanne) Knotek, of Council Bluffs, Mike (Karen) Knotek, of Tucson, Ariz., Jim (Trudy) Knotek, of Camdenton, Mo.; sister-in-law, Bobbie Knotek, of Plano, Texas; nieces and nephews.
Recitation of the Rosary, Friday, 5:30 p.m., followed by visitation with the family until 8 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, 10 a.m., at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 1 Bluff St. in Council Bluffs. Interment, Garner Township Cemetery with a lunch following at Kottas Social Hall at St. Peter's. Memorials are suggested to St. Patrick's Catholic Church.
