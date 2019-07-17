Doris Dae Phelps
Doris Dae Phelps, age 77, passed away July 16, 2019, at Risen Son.
Born in Farwell, Neb., on July 9, 1942, to the late Dominic and Emily Dorszynski, and a graduate of Mt. Loretto High School. While working, Doris was a secretary for St. Albert Schools. She is a member of Corpus Christi Parish.
In addition to her parents, Doris is preceded in death by her husband, John J. Phelps in 2013; and daughter, Lori L. Phelps Witt in 2016.
Doris is survived by her sons, Randy (Jen) Phelps, of Council Bluffs, Mark (Jen) Phelps, of Elkhorn, Neb., Rob Phelps, of Daly City, Calif.; grandchildren, Brett, Rachael, Brady, Jordan and Owen Phelps; sisters, Mary Margaret (Dorszynski) Murray "Marty Murray" and husband Robin, Donna (Dorszynski) Cox and husband Rod, all of Council Bluffs; niece, Heather Haynie; nephews, Dan and Josh Murray.
Visitation, Friday, 9 to 10 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., all at Corpus Christi-Queen of Apostles Church. Interment, Cedar Lawn Cemetery, followed by a luncheon back at the church. Memorials to Corpus Christi preferred.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.