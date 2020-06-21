David L. Phillips David L. Phillips, age 72, of Zephyrhills, Fla., passed away February 22, 2020. A graveside service and burial of cremated remains, will be Friday, June 26, 2020, at 2 p.m., in Ridgewood Cemetery. Refreshments and fellowship to follow, at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce Street.

