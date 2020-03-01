David L.
Phillips
David L. Phillips, 72, of Zephyrhills, Fla., passed away February 22, 2020, at Advent Health Hospital, in Zephyrhills.
David was born November 11, 1947, in Council Bluffs, to Gerald and Peggy (Chubick) Phillips. David graduated from ALHS in 1965. He was employed with Swanson Corporation for 24 years, owned and operated Dave's Country Store, in Dunlap, Iowa, for eight years and retired from Harrah's Casino as a surveillance agent in 2010. Dave was an avid New York Yankee fan and loved everything about baseball. He played softball, coached youth ball and umpired. Dave and wife Sue enjoyed RVing and traveling around this great country. Dave was a member of the First United Methodist Church, in Zephyrhills.
He was preceded in death by parents, Gerald and Peggy (Chubick) Phillips; and nephew, Corey Phillips.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Susan (Stephens) Phillips; son, David Howard (Molly), including their children, David Gerald and wife, Amanda and Dylan, all of Omaha, Neb.; daughter, Jodi Behrendt (Donnie), including their children, Allison and Benjamin, all of Woodbine, Iowa, and Alyssa, of Friday Harbor, Wash.; nieces; nephews; cousins; best friends, Bill and Maria Hackenberg, of Omaha.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Council Bluffs, with inurnment, at Ridgewood Cemetery, also in Council Bluffs.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.