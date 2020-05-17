Delores Alice Phillips, age 96, passed away April 20, 2020. She was born August 18, 1923, to the late Claude and Ellanora (Scofield) Rowland. She is preceded in death by her parents; sons, Dennis Phillips and Fredrick Phillips; daughter, Shelly Phillips; brothers, Alfred, Chuck, Lonnie and Ramelle; sisters, Alice and Maude; brothers-in-law, Dave Carter and Floyd Hanslip. Delores is survived by her children, Robert (Edna) Phillips, Edward (Julia) Phillips, Jody (Kathy) Phillips, Marty (Lee) Robinson; sisters, Lucy Carter and Ethelbell Hanslip; brothers, Irvin Rowland and Donnie (Bett) Rowland; grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and a host of other family and friends. A memorial service will be Tuesday, May 19th, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral home, at 2 p.m.
