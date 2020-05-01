Eleanor Tabler McMullen Phillips, age 99, of Council Bluffs, passed away April 27, 2020. She was born on November 14, 1920, to the late Levi Earl and Anna (Risney) Tabler. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1938 and worked for Hardiman's Grocery Store in Council Bluffs and Ethan Allen Carriage House in Des Moines, Iowa. In addition to her parents, Eleanor was preceded in death by her first husband, Billy McMullen; second husband, Archie Phillips; sisters, Evelyn Skinner, Genevieve Golder; brother, Earl Tabler, Jr.; grandson, Joseph Schafer; and great-grandson, Dennis Wedge. She is survived by her daughter, Suzanne (Bob) Schafer; sons, Dennis (Rosemary) McMullen, Mike (Pat) McMullen, David (Candy) McMullen; six grandchildren; her eight great-grandchildren; her 10 great-great-grandchildren; additional step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends. Visitation is Monday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is Monday, 2 p.m., at the funeral home. Interment is in the Hardin Township Cemetery. Memorials to Salem United Methodist Church in Council Bluffs.

