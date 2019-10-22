William O. "Bill" Phillips, Jr.
William O. "Bill" Phillips, Jr., was born January 7, 1929, and went to his eternal resting place on October 21, 2019.
Bill is survived by his wife of 70 years, Mary (Heiberg) Phillips; children, Danny K. Phillips (Judy Lanum), Teena Kern (Dale) and Cathy Nourse (Dennis); grandchildren, Matt Phillips (Kelly), Danny W. Phillips, Dustin Kern (Jen), Jeremy Kern, Andrew Nourse (Kerstin), Adam Nourse (Jennifer), Ben Nourse (Melissa), Katherine Nourse; 16 great-grandchildren; a host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Juanita (Hayes) Phillips, Sr.; siblings, Gerald, Winfred, Marilyn and Audrey. Bill was a Council Bluffs businessman since 1956. He first worked in autobody repair and then in 1966 became a motorcycle dealer.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 10 a.m., on Friday, at the funeral home. Interment is in the Crescent, Iowa Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to New Horizon Presbyterian Church, ALS of Iowa or Every Step Hospice.
