Margaret A. Pingel, age 82, passed away March 23, 2020. She was born in Sterling, Ill., on October 26, 1937, to the late George and Ellen (Thomas) Kissel, Sr. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Pingel; grandson, Caleb D. Wade; half-sister, Judy Jackson; half-brother, Paul Kissel. Margaret is survived by her children, Kim Wade (Roy), Rhonda May, Keith Berg; her step-daughter, Joyce Blue (Neil); half-brother, George Kissel, Jr.; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and extended family with additional grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

