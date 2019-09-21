Jennifer L. Pitcher
Jennifer L. Pitcher, age 42, of Council Bluffs, passed away September 18, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Jennifer was born August 18, 1977, in Omaha , Neb., to George and Nancy (Tallman) Casady. She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1996. Jennifer was the office manager and military coordinator for Coleman Worldwide Moving in Omaha for the past 19 years.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Nancy Casady.
Jennifer is survived by her husband, Steven Pitcher; sons, Jarrett and Brian; stepson, Cameron; father, George Casady; brother, Jimmy (Darla) Casady; nieces, Devin and Denna; mother-in-law, Sandra Pitcher; sister-in-law, Shari Pitcher; nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family, Monday, 6 to 8 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Memorial service, Tuesday, 11 a.m., at the funeral home. The family will direct memorial contributions.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.