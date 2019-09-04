Dona Mae (Michael) Plummer
Dona Mae (Michael) Plummer, age 98, of Logan, Iowa, died at Longview Nursing Home, on August 30, 2019.
Dona Mae married Earl Vay Plummer on March 19, 1939. Dona Mae and Earl farmed in the Harrison and Shelby County area for the next 45 years. Her love of all children saw her providing daycare for many.
Dona Mae is survived by her 5 children, Karol Clark, of Elkhorn, Neb., Terry Plummer and his wife Mary Lou, of Persia, Iowa, Kathy O'Riley, of Maryville, Mo., Debbie and her husband Jerry Kenkel, of Missouri Valley, Iowa, and Lori and her husband Michael Pickle, of Logan; 16 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at the Logan Christian Church.
