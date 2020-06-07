Sondra Jean Plunkett, age 76, passed away March 31, 2020. Sondra was born October 23, 1943, in Denver, Colo., to the late Max and Eleanor (Mier) Taylor. She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School, in Council Bluffs, in 1961, and married George Plunkett on May 25, 1962. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by brothers, Kenneth Taylor and Fred Taylor. Sondra is survived by her husband, George Plunkett; children, Gene Plunkett, Robbie Plunkett, Wayne Plunkett, Kevin Taylor; sisters, Pat Houchin, Ilene Bechtold, Carrol Berry; brother, Rick Taylor; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and host of other family and friends. Visitation will be Friday, June 12, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Memorial service will be June 13, 2020, at 2 p.m., also at the funeral home. Family will direct memorials.
