David Andrew Podendorf, age 68, passed away May 10, 2020. He was born on October 13, 1951, to the late Morris and Helen (Sorenson) Podendorf, in Council Bluffs. David was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by children, Dawn Podendorf, Sarah Olney and Seth Podendorf; grandchildren, Maxwell Olney, Zoe Olney and McKinney Podendorf; a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial service is May 20, 2020, at 1 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Inurnment will be in the Walnut Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family.

To send flowers to the family of David Podendorf, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

May 20
Memorial Service
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
1:00PM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501-0143
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.