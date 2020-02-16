Terry L. Poffenbarger

Terry L. Poffenbarger, age 74, passed away on February 13, 2020.

He was born on July 14, 1945, to the late Edward and Virginia (Richardson) Poffenbarger, in Council Bluffs.

In addition to his parents, Terry was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Eraas and brother, Eddie Poffenbarger. He is survived by his wife, Shari Poffenbarger; his daughters, LeAnn Shorney and Laura Gray (John Coenen); granddaughter, Lola Shorney; sisters, Patricia George (Joe) and Janet Blum; a host of other relatives and friends.

Memorial service is 11 a.m., on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Visitation is one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be directed to the family.

