Louis R. Pogge, Jr., age 69, of Neola, Iowa, passed away April 28, 2020, at his home. Louis was born May 26, 1950, in Washington, D.C. to the late Louis R. "Bud" and Norma T. (Burgess) Pogge. He graduated from Tri-Center High School, Neola, in 1968 and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Louis worked for United Rental retiring in 2016. He is survived by his daughters, Teri (Lonnie) Weaver, of Council Bluffs, Robin Pogge, of Avoca, Iowa; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; siblings, Susan (Bob) Fahey, of Sioux Falls, S.D., Carolyn (Bob Davis) Bebout, of Council Bluffs, Joyce (Darrold) Martens, of Neola, Mary Potter, of Underwood, Iowa, Linda (Ron) Pfeifer, of Omaha, Neb., Robert (Deb) Pogge, of Minden, Iowa, Jeff (Brenda) Pogge, of Omaha, Tom Pogge, of Plattsmouth, Neb.; many nieces and nephews. Louis has been cremated and a memorial gathering will be held at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Louis Pogge, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.