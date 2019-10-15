Emma M. Poor
Emma M. Poor, 80 years, of Council Bluffs, passed away October 11, 2019.
She was born July 28, 1939, in Wadena, Iowa, to Jesse and Gladis (Fox) Poor. Her family moved from Wadena to Council Bluffs in 1948. Emma started her working career at the age of 12, working all through her high school years and on for 55 years. Emma graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1956. She worked at a car hop, waitress, insurance adjuster and in 1977 she was hired by Iowa Power as the first woman to work inside the plant as an equipment operator. In a short time, she became a control Room Operator and retired from the company which is now known as Mid American Energy after 29 years. She was a member of the IBEW Local 499.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Doris Vargason (Ralph); 2 nieces; sister, Dorothy Wiemerslage (Earl); brother, Harvey Poor (Linda); a longtime friend, Adair and her so much loved puppy, Baby Girl.
She is survived by her brother, Duane Poor and his wife, Linda; 4 nieces and 3 nephews.
Funeral services will be Thursday, 10 a.m., at the Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home with visitation the hour prior. Interment will be in the Cedar Lawn Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.
