Dwight D. Poore
Dwight D. Poore, age 60, of Council Bluffs, passed away February 15, 2020, in Simi Valley, Calif.
Dwight was born April 7, 1959, in Glenwood, Iowa, to the late Robert and Kathrine (Duggan) Poore, Jr. He graduated from Iowa School for the Deaf in 1977 and attended IWCC. Dwight married Grace Fears on July 22, 1995. He was a farmer and a member of the Christ Church of the Deaf.
In addition to his parents, Dwight was preceded in death by two sisters, Virginia Poore and June Parks.
Dwight is survived by his wife of 24 years, Grace Poore; his sons, Jason (Rebekkah) Reilich, Jesse (Melinda) Poore; grandchildren, Malakih Anderson, Mason and Carter Reilich, Kaleb Poore; siblings, Jerry Ann Poore, Eileen Vicic, Bill Poore, Mary Kay Rule, Roberta Maloney; twin brothers, Steve and Alan Poore, Clyel Bolger and Gina Bostmeyer; many nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family, Thursday, 6 to 8 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service, Friday, 1 p.m., at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Christ Church of the Deaf.
