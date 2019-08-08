Leola Mae "Poppy" Poppen
Leola Mae "Poppy" Poppen, age 92, of Council Bluffs, passed away August 4, 2019, at Northcrest Care Center. Poppy was born May 19, 1927, in South Sioux City, Neb., to the late Victor and Mary Jane (Harris) Nelson.
Funeral service, Saturday, 11 a.m., at Saint John Lutheran Church. Interment, Garner Township Cemetery with a lunch following at the church. Visitation with the family, one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials can be directed to the family or Saint John Lutheran Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.