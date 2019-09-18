Naomi A.
Porter (Helms)
Naomi A. Porter (Helms), formerly of Council Bluffs, passed away after a short illness on September 14, 2019, at her home in Ft. Myers, Fla.
Mrs. Porter was born on October 6, 1927, and lived most of her life in Council Bluffs, moving to Florida in 2011.
Mrs. Porter was preceded in death by her only child, son, James J. Porter, Jr. in 1987; and her husband, James J. Porter, Sr., in 2012. She was a head cashier for more than 25 years at multiple Safeway stores in the Omaha/Council Bluffs area, and when those stores closed, she moved to work as a cashier at Albertson's in Bellevue, Neb. Mrs. Porter and her husband enjoyed motorcycle rides and traveling throughout the country in their trailer. They drove and camped to Alaska twice and visited every state but Hawaii.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Dr. Paula Porter, of Ft. Myers and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family requests memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Services are pending.
