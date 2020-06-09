Vernon Lee Porter, age 79, passed away June 7, 2020. He was born on January 29, 1941, to the late Boyd and Elizabeth (Shepersky) Porter, in Council Bluffs. In addition to his parents, Vernon was preceded in death by his sister, Carol Porter; brother, Gene Porter; brother-in-law, Bob Hansen. He is survived by his lifetime partner, Judy Lane; children, Jeff Porter (Lori), of Missouri, Cynthia Porter, of Oklahoma, Andrea Fuchs (Lonni), of Missouri, Greg Porter (Dawn), of California, Wendy Starr (Tom), of California and Jennifer Porter, of California; siblings, Doris Hansen, of Sioux City, Iowa, Sharon Van Unen (Marvin), of Washington, Linda Christiansen, of Council Bluffs; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; cousins and friends. Vern's wishes were to be cremated, and there will be no services.

