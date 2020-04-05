Peggy E. Portrey, age 78, of Council Bluffs, passed away April 1, 2020, at the Jennie Edmundson Hospital. Peggy was born May 11, 1941, in Muskegon, Mich., to the late Leslie and Jeannette (Reed) Bergquist. She graduated from Omaha South High School and attended college for two years. Peggy was an administrative assistant at First National Bank of Omaha for 20 years retiring in 2002. She was a member of First Christian Church. Peggy enjoyed reading, spending time with family and friends, crocheting, shopping and playing cards. She was fun and enjoyed playing with her kids, even letting them bring the garden hose in the house to win a water fight. Peggy would ground her kids for a week but it only lasted a couple of hours. She loved the holidays, stacking presents as high as the Christmas tree and big Thanksgiving dinners. Peggy had a Cutlass Supreme 88 Convertible and would place her kids in the back seat with the top down and drive over the South Omaha Bridge while the snow was falling so the kids could watch the snow fall on their face. She enjoyed watching The Lion King with her grandson, Noah, while he was still in high school. Mom didn't do crunches but she laughed so much she had marvelous abs! She truly had a genuine big love for family. We are so grateful that she was our mother, mentor and most of all our best friend. In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Karissa Nicole Portrey; sister, Bonnie Hammond; brothers, Gene and Richard Bergquist; and special friends, Joyce and Archie Hove. Peggy is survived by her children, Ray (Melannie) Portrey, Randy (Paula) Portrey, Debbie (Randy) Bruck; her 4 grandsons; and her 6 great-grandchildren; brother, Al (Theresa) Bergquist; a host of nieces; nephews; family and special friends. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic a memorial service will be held at a later date.
