Harold Dean Prather, 90, of Glenwood, Iowa, formerly of Thurman, Iowa, passed away June 5, 2020, in Council Bluffs. Survivors include his wife, Lois Prather, of Glenwood; son, Todd (Sandy) Prather, of Watsonville, Calif.; granddaughter, Jeannette (Eric) Bent and their sons, Eli and Luke, of Scotts Valley, Calif. Graveside service will be at a later date, in the Thurman Cemetery. Memorials directed to Iowa Western Scholarship Fund in memory of Harold Dean Prather.

