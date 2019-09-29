Shirley Marie Prescott
Shirley Marie Prescott, 86, died peacefully in her home, on September 17, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Roger. Shirley is survived by her 4 children, Nancy, David, Ruth and Suzy; 8 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.
Shirley lived a full and faith filled life, enjoying her passions of family, travel, gardening and entertaining. An avid reader and lifelong learner, her curiosity of new things kept her young at heart! Her legacy of confidence, love, and humor will live on through her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Family condolences and memorials can be sent to St. Timothy Lutheran church, 1465 Victoria St. N. St. Paul, MN 55117.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.