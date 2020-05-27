Thomas E. Price, age 78, passed away May, 25, 2020 and was born June 19, 1941. He was preceded in death by parents; sister, Jennie May Price; brother, Glen Edward Price. He is survived by wife, Mary Jane; children, Tom (Jody) Price, Melinda (Tony) Zimmerman, Trent (Michelle) Price, Melissa (Jeff) Talbott; 8 grandchildren. Open visitation, Wednesday, 12 to 6 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel with Covid-19 restrictions in place. Private family funeral on Thursday, with interment at Garner Township Cemetery. Family will direct memorials. Family funeral service will be live streamed at 1 p.m., Thursday, on the funeral home's website.

Service information

May 27
Visitation
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
12:00PM-6:00PM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
