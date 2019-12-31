Karen Ann Prince
Karen Ann Prince, age 74, of Council Bluffs, passed away December 26, 2019, at her home.
Karen was born November 11, 1945, in West Islip, N.Y., to the late Milford and Gertrude (Manning) Cooper. She graduated from West Islip High School and proudly served her country in the U.S. Air Force from 1964 to 1966. Karen married Gerald Prince and to this union 2 children were born, Cheryl and Steve. Karen retired from AT&T in 1996 after 28 years of service. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers and ASPCA.
Karen is survived by her children, Steve Prince, of Council Bluffs, Cheryl Ellerbeck, of Washington, N.C.; 4 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; sister, Linda (Kenny) Driscoll, of Andover, Ohio; former husband, Jerry Prince, of Council Bluffs; nieces and nephews.
Memorial visitation, will be Thursday, 3 to 5 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Military rites will be tendered by the Kanesville Honor Guard at 3 p.m. Memorials are suggested to ASPCA of New York.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.