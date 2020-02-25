Bruce Prine
Bruce Prine, 72, of Carson, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at the Central Texas Veteran's Health Care System, in Temple, Texas. He is survived by wife, Vilai Prine, of Carson; sons, Bruce Prine, Jr., and fiancé Tina Kobes, of Sioux City, Iowa, and Michael Prine, of Council Bluffs; 6 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; siblings, Elloree Wilson, of Red Oak, Iowa, Geraldine Fullington, of Council Bluffs, and Robert (Balance) Prine, of Council Bluffs.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at the Loess Hills Funeral Home, in Carson. Burial with military honors will be in the Wesley Chapel Cemetery, rural Hastings, Iowa. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at the funeral home. Family will direct memorials.
