Rick Joseph Prososki
Rick Joseph Prososki, age 59, of Tekamah, Neb., passed away August 5, 2019.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for future designation.
Funeral arrangements by Pelan Funeral Services, Tekamah, NE.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.