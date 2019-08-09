Ricky Joseph Prososki
Ricky Joseph Prososki, age 59, of Tekamah, Neb., passed away Monday, August 5, 2019, at UNMC, in Omaha, Neb.
He was born July 9, 1960, in Omaha, one of four children born to Kenneth and Marlene Prososki. He graduated from Underwood High School in Underwood, Iowa, and worked in the heating and air conditioning industry for most of his adult life. He was an accomplished musician and singer, and began playing professionally across Nebraska and Iowa with his 2 brothers and uncle when he was 11. In the 1980s, he and his brothers were members of Cimarron Express, a popular country music band in the Omaha area. He loved playing and performing, and every summer he hosted a reunion for fellow musicians and singers.
He was known as the family historian and loved telling stories of childhood summers spent on his grandparents' farm. He liked antique tractors and enjoyed family tractor rides on the country roads near his father's home. He was a fun, adventurous man, who loved his family, music and traveling and will be missed by all who knew him.
On May 14, 1999, in Omaha, he married Tami Haney. The couple enjoyed traveling and camping, often on their motorcycle, across America. They particularly liked spending time together in the mountains and national parks in the West.
Ricky was preceded in death by daughter, Abby Renee, who died at birth; an infant sister, Debbie; and his mother, Marlene Reynolds Prososki.
Survivors include his wife, Tami; his father, Ken and wife Nancy, of McClelland, Iowa; 2 sons, Nicholas Prososki and wife Serena, of Gretna, Neb., Ben Prososki and wife Brittany, of Papillion, Neb.; one daughter, Jeannie Rosenbaum and husband Sonny. of Omaha; 2 brothers, Tim Prososki and wife Norene, of Protem, Mo., Ron Prososki and wife Jill, of Portsmouth, Iowa; one step-brother, Dallas Whitney, of Sundance, Wyo.; 2 step-sisters, Kelly Whitney, of Burlington, Vt., and Kris Haynes, of Bellevue, Neb.; grandchildren, Jayden, Cody, Mia, Blake and twins, Colson and Addison.
A celebration of the Life of Ricky Joseph Prososki, will be held at 5 p.m., Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the American Legion in Portsmouth, Iowa. Arrangements were provided by Pelan Funeral Services, Tekamah.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.