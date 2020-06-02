Roy Barton Pruett, Jr., age 87, of Council Bluffs, died May 31, 2020, of congestive heart failure, at his home surrounded by his family. Roy was born on March 31, 1933, in Council Bluffs, to the late Roy Barton Pruett, Sr. and Catherine (McIntosh) Pruett and predeceased by his wife, Elma Angeline Pruett. He was a proud member of the military, serving in the National Guard, U.S. Army and Army Reserves. Mr. Pruett spent 67 years in the ministry as a pastor for churches in Council Bluffs and Glenwood, Iowa, and also in Box Elder, S.D. He was a member of the Harvest Church of God and retired after 25 years with Griffin Pipe Co. Survivors include his wife, Esther Pruett; children, Cheryl Waldron (Paul), Hazel Gouge, Dianna German (Tony), Roy Pruett III (Marsha), James Pruett (Holly), Christina Russell (Troy), Matthew Pruett (Paulina), Craig Pruett (Suzette), Roseann Amborn (Jeremy), Sheila Rogers (Rob), Robert Farris (Valerie); 90 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is on Friday, June 5, 2020, at 1 p.m., at the funeral home. Pastors Debbie Synkovich and Braydon Holt of the Church of God will officiate. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery directly following the service.
Service information
Jun 5
Funeral Ceremony
Friday, June 5, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Ceremony begins.
Jun 4
Visitation
Thursday, June 4, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
