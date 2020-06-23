Lillian Marjorie Pullen, age 95, died on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at her home in Council Bluffs. Lillian was born February 13, 1925, in Exira, Iowa, and was the third born of six children to George and Kristine (Jeppesen) Nielsen. She worked at the Exira café and drug store while attending school. She also belonged to the Girl Scouts and was active in music, specifically playing the clarinet, piano, and organ. She also took to learning to play the musical saw as an adult. After graduating high school, Lillian spent time in Oregon with her sister, Sylvia, and husband, Glen Smith, as a member of the voluntary USO organization during World War II. Lillian enjoyed her time entertaining soldiers on weekend leave at chaperoned dances. Lillian married Delmar D. Pullen on Christmas Eve, December 24, 1949. They built their life together, he worked while she managed the household and children. They moved their family from Atlantic, Iowa, to Council Bluffs, in September 1958, where they lived until their passing. Lillian was an avid dancer including ballroom, swing, and country styles. She and Delmar were members of various square dancing and round dancing clubs in the Council Bluffs area. They spent many hours helping teach these forms of dancing to other couples. Lillian also enjoyed getting together to play cards with friends and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Later in life, she picked up the hobby of playing pickle tickets (pull-tabs) where she was known to find a big winning ticket periodically. She was preceded in death by husband of nearly 65 years, Delmar Pullen; son, Robert Pullen; parents, George and Kristine Nielsen; and two brothers and three sisters. Lillian is survived by two children, D. Dean and wife, Jewel Pullen, of Henderson, Iowa, and Denise Vandernoot, of Council Bluffs. She also leaves behind her six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, Anthony and wife, Heidi Pullen and their children, Michelle, Trenton, and wife, Alexis Pullen, of Emerson, Iowa, Jennifer and husband, Bryan Brownsberger and their children, Tate and Megan, of Ankeny, Iowa, Laura Pullen and son, Davan Goos, of Waterloo, Neb.; and Sonia, Kristina, and Jeffery (Vandernoot) Reeve. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 10 a.m., at the same location, followed by an onsite luncheon. Interment will be held at the Exira Cemetery in Exira, Iowa.
+1
+1
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral Homes
For more than a century, the Cutler, O'Neill, Meyer and Woodring families have been that special friend in southwest Iowa when your famil…
Featuring: Southwest Iowa's only on-site crematory 3 equal size chapels On-site lunch and reception area Nearly 90 off-street parking spots
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.