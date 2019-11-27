Don Putnam
Don Putnam, son of Leon and Carrie (Perkins) Putnam, born in Oakland, Iowa, on October 2, 1921, passed away at his home on November 24, 2019, at the age of 98 years, 1 month and 22 days.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Dorothy; and siblings, Phyllis, Dale, Darrell, Pat, Jean, Willadene, Bonnie; and his daughter-in-law, Pam.
He is survived by children, Lolly and husband Mike, of Council Bluffs, and Leon and Rick Putnam, of Oakland; his grandchildren, Sarah and husband Rob, Rhonda, Niki and husband Kevin, Tom and wife Amy, Stacie, Rowdy and wife Cassidy, Brandi and husband Gavin, Crissy, Rusty and Shonna; 29 great-grandchildren; 8 great- great-grandchildren; and his sisters; Judy, Karen and Linda. He is also survived by many nieces; nephews; other relatives; and many, many friends.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, November 27, 2019, 2 p.m., at the Oakland Community Building. Interment will be in the Oaklawn Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be on Tuesday evening from 5:30 until 7 p.m., at the Oakland Community Building.
