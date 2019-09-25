Judith (Eitzen) Queen
Judith (Eitzen) Queen, 86, of Underwood, Iowa, passed away September 15, 2019, at Windsor Manor, in Shenandoah, Iowa.
Preceded in death by sons, Doug and Phillip.
Survived by her daughters, Robin Scheuermann, of Underwood, and Ronda Greiner (Rod), of Silver City, Iowa; 8 grandchildren, Erin Ragland, Cara Gunter, Melissa Queen, Josh Greiner, Scott Greiner, Ashleigh Groushorn (Austin), Kayla Greiner and Josh Queen; 8 great-grandchildren; sister, Norma Mann, of New Hope, Ala., and her twin sister, Joan Lynn, of Shenandoah.
Graveside service, 9:30 a.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Garner Township Cemetery. Celebration of Life Gathering, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, September 28th, at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church (Kaufman Hall), in Glenwood, Iowa. Memorials are to the family.
