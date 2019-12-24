Janet A. (Brown) Rains
Janet A. (Brown) Rains, age 85, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Russell L. Rains. Janet is survived by her children, Steven (Teresa), Amy Wohlers (David), Michael, Linda and Lisa; 9 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. A loving wife and mother devoted to her family, she was also an active member of her church and a volunteer for several organizations, including Deaf Missions, Union Pacific Railroad Museum, and Hospice with Heart.
After graduating from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1952, Janet worked for several years at Beebe and Runyan Furniture Store in Omaha, Neb. Janet married Russ, her high school sweetheart, in 1956 and poured her heart into caring for her home and her family. Jan and Russ were also blessed with a large and close-knit circle of friends. In her free time, Janet loved to bowl, golf, travel, and watch her kids' and grandkids' sporting and music events. And, she was always up for a card game! Janet also loved to watch the Hawkeyes and Cyclones play basketball and football. She brightened so many lives and will be deeply missed by all.
Funeral service, Thursday, 3 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment, Cedar Lawn Cemetery with refreshments following at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce St. Visitation with the family, one hour prior to the service on Thursday, at the funeral home. The family will direct memorial contributions.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.