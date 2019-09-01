Josie Ann Ramirez
Josie Ann Ramirez, age 48, formerly of Council Bluffs, passed away July 31, 2019, in Denver, Colo., where she had been living.
She was born September 8, 1970, in Omaha, Neb., and was a 1989 graduate of St. Albert High School.
Josie is preceded in death by her son, Joseph David; father, Ruben Ramirez; and grandmother, Tillie Gonzales.
Survivors include parents, Thomas and Angie Stanford; siblings, Mary Helen (Mike) Leal, Ramona Hammer, Irene Geier, Penny McAllister, and Rubin Ramirez; nieces; nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; and other extended family.
Josie will be laid to rest in St. John's Cemetery, Omaha, in a private family interment. Family to direct memorials.
