Grant William Rasmussen, Jr.
Grant William Rasmussen, Jr., age 66, passed away November 27,2019.
He was born on June 28, 1953, to the late Grant and Lydia Rasmussen in Council Bluffs.
In addition to his parents, Grant was preceded in death by his grandson, Tyler Shears; and brother, Richard Rasmussen.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Debra Rasmussen; children, Lisa Anderson (Deon), Melissa Drinkard, Grant Rasmussen, III (Trish), 5 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; 5 siblings; a host of other relatives; and many friends.
Visitation is 12 to 1 p.m., on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home, with a funeral service starting at 1 p.m. Interment is at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family.
