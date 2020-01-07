Maxine Lois Rasmussen
Maxine Lois Rasmussen, age 91, passed away January 4, 2020, at her home in Council Bluffs. Maxine was born August 17, 1928, in Neola, Iowa. Her parents were Coleman C. Fisher and Lois L. (O'Neill) Fisher. Maxine graduated from Beebeetown High School, Logan, Iowa, in 1947. In 1948 she was united in marriage to Ethan H. Rasmussen, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Neola. She and her husband operated 2 dairy farms for a 10 year period. Thereafter, they moved to Council Bluffs where Maxine was employed at Wheeler Drug Company for 3 years, and then with John Beno Department Store where she remained for 25 years, retiring in 1990. She was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher for 12 years and was a member of the Ruth Circle, an avid group, providing quilts for the needy.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Viola (John) Jantzon and Opal (Harry) Ring; and brothers, Merle Fisher and Coleman C. Fisher, Jr.
She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Ethan; and her sons, Douglas B. Rasmussen (Pamela), of Omaha, Neb., and Sidney B. Rasmussen, of Council Bluffs; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Wednesday 9:30 to 11 a.m., followed by funeral service at 11 a.m., all at Our Savior's Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at "The Garden of the Christus" Ridgewood Cemetery, Council Bluffs, with a luncheon to follow back at church. Memorials may be offered to Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Council Bluffs.
