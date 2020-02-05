Timothy Craig
Rasmussen
Tim was born December 15, 1951, in Carroll, Iowa, to Norman and Charlotte (Gress) Rasmussen, and died January 31, 2020, at the University of North Carolina Medical Center, Chapel Hill, N.C.
After graduating from Exira Iowa High School in 1970, he was drafted into the Army in October 1972 and was stationed in West Berlin, East Germany. He served with infantry Company C until his October 1974 honorable discharge.
Following his military service, he received college degrees from Iowa Western Community College, in Council Bluffs, and Park College, in Kansas City, Mo. His career included work in the agriculture, petroleum and implement sales areas until his retirement. In retirement, he enjoyed warm weather, his grandchildren, and North Carolina beaches.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by wife, Mary Francis (Susie), of North Carolina; son, Kyle Rasmussen (Nicole), of North Bend, Neb., Megan Swope (Jesse), of Blair, Neb.; brother, David Rasmussen, of Atlantic, Iowa; sisters, Elizabeth Cretin, of Council Bluffs, Debbie Phillips, of Perkins, Okla., and Suzanne Rasmussen, of Nashville, Tenn.; 7 grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and other extended relatives.
As requested, there will be no funeral service.
